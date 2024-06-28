Kennedy Jr.: Joe Biden makes no decisions in the US administration

US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. in an interview with Fox News appreciated the position of American leader Joe Biden in the White House.

According to him, Biden does not make any decisions in the American administration, and the government is run by people unknown to the citizens of the United States.

“I think our government is run by unknown people who are pulling the strings, and that’s scary,” he said.

Kennedy Jr. added that Biden’s recent debate with former US President Donald Trump represented “a sad story for democracy.”

The debate between Biden and Trump took place on the night of June 28, Moscow time. Participants turned to personal insults 20 minutes into the conversation. Before the debate began, the former and current presidents did not shake hands.