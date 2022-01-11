The United States on Tuesday urged Russia to “quickly” withdraw its forces sent to Kazakhstan at the request of President Kassym Jomart Tokayev after violent unrest.

Washington celebrated the return to calm in the Central Asian country, rocked last week by protests and unrest not seen since independence in 1991, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.

He also welcomed “President Tokayev’s announcement that the CSTO peacekeepers have completed their mission”, in reference to the nearly 2,000 troops, mainly Russian, of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) sent at the request of the Kazakh president. .

“As long as the CSTO forces do not withdraw, we will continue to ask them to respect human rights and respect their commitment to withdraw quickly from Kazakhstan, as demanded by the Kazakh government,” added the US diplomacy spokesperson during a press conference. .

Tokayev stated that the withdrawal of the CSTO contingent would begin in two days, that it would be “progressive” and that it would take no more than 10 days.

But Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned that the exit will be made when the situation is “fully stabilized” and “by decision” of the Kazakh authorities.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken angered Moscow last week by declaring that “once Russians enter your house, it is sometimes very difficult to get them out”.

Tokayev, backed by Russia, called the disturbances an attempted coup that left dozens dead, hundreds injured and around 10,000 people trapped.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

