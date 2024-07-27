The United States asked Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro on Friday (26) to allow entry into the country of a group of former presidents who would participate as electoral observers in Sunday’s elections and whose plane was unable to take off from Panama.

“We encourage Venezuelan authorities to reconsider their decision and allow a greater international presence to observe the elections, especially with these distinguished former presidents from the region,” said a senior U.S. official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino said a Copa Airlines flight to Caracas carrying several former presidents to observe the elections was prevented from taking off from the Central American country.

On board the flight were former Mexican President Vicente Fox, former Panamanian President Mireya Moscoso, former Costa Rican President Miguel Ángel Rodríguez and former Colombian Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez.

Mulino considered it “deeply worrying that Maduro government authorities have taken steps to increasingly restrict the participation of international observers” in the elections.

“The efforts to prevent distinguished presidents from across the region from observing the electoral process are deeply unfortunate. Their presence would provide the international community and the Venezuelan people with assurance that the elections represent the will of Venezuelan voters,” the official added.

Caracas’ decision to block the flight from leaving Panama comes after the Freedom and Democracy Group, of which the politicians are members, said in a statement on Wednesday (24) that any attempt to defraud Venezuela’s presidential elections must be sanctioned by the international community.

Maduro vetoes entry of parliamentarians from other countries

Parliamentarians from Spain, Argentina, Colombia and Ecuador denounced this Friday (26) that they were prevented by the regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro from entering Venezuela to follow the election.

Chilean senators also said they were banned from entering the country. The Chilean government sent a protest note to Venezuela for having prevented the entry of senators Felipe Kast and José Manuel Rojo Edwards, who were invited by the Venezuelan opposition as observers.

Kast, from the Evópoli party, reported on social media that they would be deported because they did not meet “the profile or the conditions” to enter Venezuela. “It is completely arbitrary. This shows that all the words of some who say it is a democracy are simply a big lie,” Kast denounced in a video on the social network X.

Edwards, of the Social Christian Party, said that “Maduro has brought misery and hunger” and “he must know that all of Latin America will defend the democracy of the brave people of Venezuela.”

The Presidency of the Chilean Senate said the events are “undemocratic” and “denote the utmost seriousness” because “Chilean senators have all the conditions normally required by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to enter its territory.”

Election is considered decisive

Venezuela is holding a presidential election this Sunday (28) that is considered decisive, with an opposition more united than ever and the watchful eye of the international community.

Dictator Nicolás Maduro is trying to remain in power, to which nine opposition candidates aspire, including the candidate of the main anti-Chavista coalition – the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD).

Maduro, in office since 2013, will face Edmundo González Urrutia, a 74-year-old former diplomat who became the opposition candidate after former congresswoman María Corina Machado was disqualified and who is leading in the polls according to the country’s traditional pollsters.

Chavismo, however, guarantees that Maduro will win, despite independent polls reflecting the fatigue of a large part of the population amid a fierce economic crisis that has devastated the country in the last decade.