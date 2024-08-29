Euractiv: talks on transferring $50 billion to Kyiv at Russia’s expense have dragged on because of the US

The West’s negotiations on allocating $50 billion to Ukraine using the proceeds of blocked Russian assets as collateral have been delayed due to the US position, Euractiv writes with reference to a report TASS.

According to sources, the American administration has asked EU countries for guarantees to maintain anti-Russian sanctions for a longer period.