US Democratic senators have asked the administration to impose sanctions on individuals and companies that, acting on behalf of Russia and other countries, seek to interfere in the upcoming presidential elections. A letter of demand was sent to US Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin, reports RIA News…

In the document, the senators cited American intelligence data that the Russians were allegedly using a number of measures “to denigrate” the Democratic candidate Joe Biden and other party members on the eve of the elections.

Politicians said it was high time for the US administration to send a direct message to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The United States will immediately and decisively respond to continued interference in the elections,” said the letter, which was signed by 11 senators, including Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Earlier, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff said that Russia is actively interfering in the US presidential election. According to the joint statement, the US presidential administration and Donald Trump personally are deliberately creating a false impression of the equivalence of interests of several countries in American elections and politics.

Russia has been repeatedly accused of interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. American journalists and officials claimed that “Russian hackers” had stolen Democratic correspondence and published it on the Internet, and also tried to infiltrate the electronic counting system. In addition, Putin was accused of personally convincing Trump that Ukraine interfered in the American elections.