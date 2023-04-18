The FBI arrested two suspected Chinese agents operating a clandestine police station on US soil, and US federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against more than 40 Chinese government officials on Monday for actions to persecute political dissidents living in the United States. U.S.

According to CNN, the two arrested Chinese operated an “undeclared police station” in Chinatown, in the New York district of Manhattan, through which Beijing spied on and harassed Chinese citizens. The unit was closed after the fulfillment of a search warrant last year.

The Department of Justice (DOJ), to which the FBI is affiliated, also disclosed on Monday that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York has filed two federal indictments against 44 people for alleged crimes against citizens. from the Asian country residing in the New York metropolitan area and elsewhere in the United States.

Of the 44 accused, 40 are employees of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and two work in the Cyberspace Administration of China. According to a statement from the DOJ, the accused created and used thousands of fake social media accounts, including Twitter, to harass and make online threats against Chinese dissidents.

These fake profiles would also be responsible for disseminating official Chinese government propaganda and narratives to counter pro-democracy publications made by targets of persecution residing in the United States.

That work would include trying to enlist US citizens to help drive pro-China narratives on social media. The defendants live in China or elsewhere in Asia, according to the DOJ.

According to the allegations, members of this group took various actions to remove Chinese dissidents and their meetings from the Company-1 company platform, such as posting threats against participants in a videoconference reminiscent of the Tiananmen Square Massacre in 1989, or interrupt with loud music, screams, curses and threats another videoconference about combating communism.

“These cases demonstrate the lengths China’s government will go to silence and harass people in the United States exercising their fundamental rights to speak out against Chinese oppression, including illegally exploiting a US-based technology company,” said the attorney general. Deputy Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s Division of Homeland Security.

“These actions violate our laws and are an affront to our democratic values ​​and basic human rights,” he added.