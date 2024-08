US Patrol in action in the border region with Mexico | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER

US immigration authorities on Wednesday (14) arrested the leader of a gang from Peru, accused of 23 murders in his home country and who had illegally entered US territory via the border with Mexico on May 16.

However, at the time, he was released with a notice to appear later in court for immigration proceedings.

According to information from the Associated Press, in July the Peruvian government requested the international capture of Gianfranco Torres-Navarro, 38, leader of the Los Killers gang, and it was then that the American authorities took steps to detain him. He was arrested on Wednesday in Endicott, in the state of New York.

“Gianfranco Torres-Navarro poses a significant threat to our communities, and we will not allow New York to be a safe haven for non-citizens. [americanos] dangerous,” said Thomas Brophy, director of removal operations for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Buffalo, where Torres-Navarro is being held.

His girlfriend, Mishelle Sol Ivanna Ortíz Ubillús, described by Peruvian authorities as the criminal leader’s “right-hand woman”, was also arrested and is being held in a facility in Pennsylvania.