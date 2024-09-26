Members of the US National Guard guarding barbed wire barricades at the border wall in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico. | Photo: EFE/ Luis Torres

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office has arrested four illegal immigrants on charges of rape and sexual assault of children in the state of Massachusetts.

According to ICE, one of those detained was a Brazilian man identified as Gean do Amaral Belafonte. He was arrested in the United States, according to information from the American government, for a case of sexual assault against a person 14 years of age or older. “He was admitted to the country in 2018, violated the terms of his admission, left the country in 2021 and eventually returned illegally some time later,” ICE said.

Another detainee is a Salvadoran man identified as Elmer Sola, 49. “He entered the United States on an unknown date and at an unknown location without being inspected, admitted, or conditionally released by a United States immigration officer,” a statement from the US government said.

The immigrant faces one count of rape in the country and several others for sexual assault, one of the crimes was committed against a child from Nantucket, a village in Massachusetts. He has eight other cases of sexual assault against a teenager under the age of 14.

Another person arrested is Salvadoran Bryan Daniel Aldana-Arevalo, 28. He had already been detained since September 10, after being previously arrested and released on bail in July on a charge of rape of a child in the same area. He has also been charged with two other counts of sexual assault of minors under the age of 14.

The fourth person arrested is a Guatemalan man, Felix Alberto Perez-Gomez, 44. He was charged with sexual assault in Massachusetts.

The illegal immigrant pleaded not guilty and was released from custody, until just three weeks later he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Perez-Gomez had previously been in a U.S. prison in 2011 after being charged with reckless driving in Pennsylvania, a violation for which he was deported. He returned to the country illegally at an unknown time.