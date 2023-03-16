The US Attorney’s Office has arrested Chinese businessman Guo Wengui in New York on Wednesday. He is suspected of having used a billion dollars collected from his social media followers not to invest in his media company, but to pay off his luxury yacht, a custom-built Bugatti sports car and a lavish house, among other things.

Guo is also known as Miles Guo, Miles Kwok and ‘Brother Seven’. He came to the US in 2017 and applied for political asylum because he would be persecuted by the Chinese Communist Party. Guo became known in America for his criticism of China and his collaboration with Steve Bannon, the former strategist of former President Donald Trump.

Investors

According to the indictment of the US Public Prosecution Service, Guo, together with another partner, raised 1 billion dollars (950 million euros) from his online followers. They mirrored those investors to use the money for, among other things, his GTV Media Group and the establishment of an exclusive club for members. However, the money would have been channeled away, including by Himalaya Coin, his cryptocurrency company.

Bugatti

The money would have been used to maintain a $37 million luxury yacht, a New Jersey mansion and a $4.4 million custom Bugatti sports car. A total of $634 million was found in 21 bank accounts.

Guo was reportedly one of the richest men in China when he fled that country. He earned hundreds of millions of dollars as a real estate developer. In the US he founded several foundations with which he criticized the Chinese government. He also made headlines for spreading false rumors about the coronavirus.

Guo Wengui’s yacht. © American OM.

