US Justice Department accuses Guo Wengui of profiting $1 billion in a fraud scheme

The US Department of Justice arrested this Wednesday (15.Mar.2023) Chinese billionaire Ho Wan Kwok, also known as Guo Wengui, accused of profiting US$ 1 billion in a fraud scheme. Here’s the announcement US government official (677 KB, in English).

One of the prosecutors in charge of the case, Damian Williams, announced that between September 2022 and March 2023, the US seized approximately $634 million from 21 bank accounts. The amount comes from Wengui’s illicit scheme.

This Wednesday (March 15), US police seized luxury cars and other goods purchased with fraudulent money.

According to prosecutor Williams, Guo Wengui lied to internet followers. He said they would earn large sums of money if they invested in media companies and other commercial entities linked to him, such as GVT. That company, in turn, was previously fined millions of dollars by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for illegally selling stocks and digital assets.

Prosecutors also accused Guo and some of his relatives of using the fraudulent money to buy a mansion, a Ferrari valued at US$3.5 million and also finance a US$37 million yacht.

Guo Wengui was exiled from China and has resided in the United States since 2015.

According to New York Times, Guo Wengui is on China’s federal fugitive list on charges of bribery, fraud and money laundering. The billionaire, a critic of the Chinese Communist Party, denies it. Also according to the North American newspaper, Wengui has close relations with the former White House adviser and former strategist of Donald Trump, Steve Bannon.

On August 20, 2020, Steve Bannon was detained under accusations of money laundering and fraud for alleged embezzlement of more than US$ 15 million in the construction of a section of the wall on the border of the United States with Mexico, done with private financing.

The campaign “We Built That Wall” (we built the wall, in Portuguese) raised $25 million that was donated by hundreds of thousands of people. At the time of arrest, Bannon he was on a yacht belonging to Guo Wengui.

In October 2022, the former Trump strategist was sentenced to 4 months in prison for contempt of the US Congress.