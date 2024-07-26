“El Mayo” and one of “El Chapo’s” sons have been arrested; Justice Department says they face “multiple charges”

The United States Department of Justice announced on Thursday (25.Jul.2024) to have arrested 2 leaders of the Mexican Sinaloa cartel: Ismael Zambada García, known as “El Mayo”; and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of Joaquín Guzmán, “El Chapo”. US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland classified the Sinaloa cartel as “one of the most violent and powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world”. According to the Department of Justice, the 2 prisoners “are facing multiple charges in the United States for leading the cartel’s criminal operations, including its deadly fentanyl manufacturing and trafficking networks”. Read the full (PDF, in English – 312 kB) of the US Department of Justice’s statement on the arrests.