The US Army has planned to replace the BGM-71 TOW anti-tank missile system (ATGM) with a new one, capable of hitting targets at least twice the range faster, The Drive reports.

The publication notes that the maximum range of the new weapon should not be less than ten kilometers, and its guided missiles will be launched from the same launchers as the old ATGM missiles.

Related materials Budget killer The USA has tested the “sixth generation fighter”. How does this threaten Russia?

The Drive writes that the US Army’s interest in replacing the BGM-71 TOW was “prompted primarily by concerns about a potential conflict with Russia” following the annexation of Crimea. Also, the US military wants to better prepare for a possible conflict with China.

The publication assures that the replacement BGM-71 TOW should appear “somewhere between 2028 and 2032.”

In April, the publication of the “Military-Industrial Courier” reported that Ukraine has hundreds of tanks ready for war.

In April 2019, the American magazine The National Interest stated that the Russian-made T-90A tank, which is at the disposal of the Syrian military, could be destroyed by the American FGM-148 Javelin and BGM-71 TOW2A.