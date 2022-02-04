Saturday, February 5, 2022
US Army Will Expel Soldiers Who Don’t Get Vaccinated

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 4, 2022
in World Europe
army

File photo of a commando of US soldiers in the Middle East.

File photo of a commando of US soldiers in the Middle East.

Six high-ranking officers, including two battalion commanders, were dismissed.

The United States Army announced Wednesday that it will discharge soldiers who refuse to abide by the vaccination compulsory against the covid-19.

“Unvaccinated Soldiers present a risk to the force and jeopardize readiness,” Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said in a statement.

“We will begin involuntary retirement procedures for Soldiers who refuse the order to vaccinate and are not awaiting a final decision on an exemption request.” More than 3,000 soldiers could be discharged, according to the statement.

covid vaccine

The United States seeks to increase its vaccination rates to continue controlling covid-19 outbreaks in the country.

The military had 482,000 active duty members at the end of 2021. As of Jan. 26, six high-ranking officersor, including two battalion commanderswere dismissed for refusing the covid-19 vaccine.

The Army also issued written “reprimands” to 3,073 soldiers who refused the order. The United States Navy has already discharged some 40 members and the Infantry of Marina to more than 300.

This force has been particularly strict due to the risk that a single case of covid could cause an outbreak that puts in service ships or submarines out of operation.

According to the Pentagon, about 97% of the roughly 1.4 million active-duty US military have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

AFP

