The participation of United States troops in Mexico includes the sending of 180 soldiers to the Santa Gertrudis National Training Center, located in the municipality of Saucillo, in the southern part of the state.

At that point, unlike those transferred to Juárez, the Americans will come armed, according to what is indicated in the decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) on June 13.

“They will assist with weapons, ammunition, and special equipment necessary for military exercises, aboard a Hercules C-130 aircraft of the United States Air Force, in order to participate in the ‘Joint Specialized Exercise 2024’ , which will be held at the National Training Center located in Santa Gertrudis, Chihuahua, between July 15, 2024 and August 3, 2024,” says the DOF.

It specifies that those sent to that training center belong to the Parachute Company of the 82nd airborne division of the United States Army.

They will reach EdoMex

Another base where they will also go armed and with ammunition is Military Camp 37-B “Captain José Vicente Villeda Perea”, in Temamatla, State of Mexico, between July 20 and August 10, 2024.

16 elements will attend that point aboard an Air Force aircraft from the neighboring country for the activity titled “Improve capacity against weapons of mass destruction.”

The decree of June 13 also contains authorization for the entry of the 220 soldiers who began to arrive – without weapons, it is indicated – this weekend in Ciudad Juárez.

The decree

The plan with the activities in the three locations was published in the “Decree by which authorization is granted to the President of the United Mexican States to allow elements that make up the delegations of foreign troops of the United States of America to pass through the national territory. America, in order for them to participate in various training exercises”, of the Secretariat of National Defense.

It indicates that this presence was authorized by the Senate of the Republic, whose social communication area announced on April 23 that the measure had 78 votes in favor, two against and four abstentions.

“The president of the National Defense Commission, José Narro Céspedes, clarified that the legislators of this legislative body unanimously approved authorizing the passage of US troops to participate in three actions ‘very important for the preparation, training and training of elements from both countries,” indicated the Senate.

Morenistas ignore the ‘Friendly Forces’

Questioned yesterday about this, the senator for Chihuahua Bertha Caraveo, from Morena, said she was unaware that there were foreign personnel in this city.

“The United States military, you know, cannot enter the country, at least autonomy is required and has always been sought… I am unaware of the situation where they have entered,” said Caraveo.

“Was it approved for them to enter Ciudad Juárez in particular? No (she knew). I should know, I don’t know what happened,” she added.

Morena’s state senator, Rafael Espino de la Peña, did not respond to a request for information.

[email protected]