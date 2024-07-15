Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

The Ukrainians are combining a Soviet air defense system with American missiles. The presumed success of the combination is generating interest in the USA.

Kiev – In the Ukraine war, both sides are constantly testing new, modified and/or adapted weapons. This applies to the invading army from Russia, but also to the armed forces of Ukraine, which has been attacked in violation of international law.

While the Ukrainians even accuse the Russians of using chemical weapons and are probably worried about two Dnipro dams, they have apparently upgraded an old Soviet anti-aircraft missile system with American missiles so efficiently that the USA is showing interest in the tinkering.

The Ukrainian online media reports this Defence Express (DE)According to this, the Ukrainians have combined a 9K33 Osa air defense system with AIM-7 and AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles.

A 9K33 Osa anti-aircraft missile system. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

Weapons in the Ukraine war: FrankenSAM system convinces the Americans

According to the report, the US Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) has proposed considering supplying FrankenSAM systems to the US military as part of the draft National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2025. FrankenSAM is the name given to the modified air defense systems in reference to the Frankenstein novel, in which a monster is created from parts that do not originally belong together.

These improvised air defense systems could strengthen the protection of US military airfields, say the politicians who are in favor of them. The FrankenSAMs will then have the same configuration as the Ukrainian ones and will be equipped with AIM-7 and AIM-9 missiles, the report says. The AIM-9 “Sidewinder” are guided missiles actually intended for air combat. In the Ukraine war, however, there have recently been repeated reports that the Ukrainians are now also using the missiles as air defense weapons.

Ukraine’s air defense: US forces to get the same systems

The US Senate Special Committee has proposed increasing the defense budget by another 25 billion US dollars for 2025, writes Defense ExpressAnd further: This proposed budget increase includes the production of FrankenSAM systems for the US armed forces.

The report is remarkable in that up until now the Ukrainian army has always received American weapons such as the M1 Abrams battle tank from the United States for its defensive campaign – and not the other way around. Large shipments of weapons have also recently arrived in Ukraine from Germany. Among them was a Patriot air defense system.

The AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles are normally fired as air-to-air versions from fighter jets. © IMAGO / Ralph Peters

Losses in the Ukraine war: Russia loses many soldiers and fighter jets

The western arms deliveries are putting the Russian armed forces under considerable pressure. As British military intelligence announced last Friday (July 12), according to estimates from London, 70,000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded in May and June alone. Several Russian Su-25 fighter planes were also shot down in recent months. By air defense systems such as the modified FrankenSAM. (pm)