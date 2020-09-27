The US Army conducted exercises as part of the Convergence project, which involves the combination of manned and unmanned vehicles and the use of control systems with artificial intelligence and machine learning, writes Defense News. Related video of the event available on Facebook.

“The effort brings together future weapons and capabilities envisioned for the battlefield of the 2030s against nearly equal adversaries such as Russia and China,” says Defense News.

The publication writes that during the multi-domain exercises held at the Yuma training ground (Arizona), the location was determined with the subsequent destruction of several enemy targets, created, in particular, following the example of the Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun complex (ZRPK).

According to Brigadier General Wally Rugen, the technology demonstrated in the exercise is so advanced that it can transfer data over networks much faster than previously.

In September, according to Breaking Defense, during a demonstration of the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), an adapted M109 Paladin 155mm howitzer shot down a BQM-167 Skeeter air target that mimics a Russian cruise missile. The American publication noted that the corresponding exercises of the US Air Force (Air Force) took place on September 3 at the White Sands missile range in New Mexico.

Thus, the United States conducted exercises simulating a military conflict with Russia.