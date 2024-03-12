A US Army ship set sail for the Mediterranean this Sunday with material for build a temporary dock, three days after US President Joe Biden announced plans to increase humanitarian aid by sea to the besieged enclave, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are starving.

The opening of maritime corridoraccompanied by air deliveries from the United States, Jordan and other countries, is an action by the international community in the face of growing alarm over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Israel said it welcomes maritime deliveries and would inspect goods bound for Gaza before they left a staging area in nearby Cyprus. During the last five months, the number of aid trucks entering the territory by land has been well below the 500 that arrived before the war, due to Israeli restrictions and security problems.

Speaking to MSNBC journalist Jonathan Capehart on Saturday, President Biden expressed support for Israel's right to pursue Hamas following the October 7 militant attack on southern Israel, but said Netanyahu “must pay more attention.” to the innocent lives that are being lost as a consequence of the actions taken.” He added that “There cannot be another 30,000 dead Palestinians.”

Meanwhile, US efforts to open a temporary dock in Gaza for maritime deliveries are underway. It will likely be weeks before the pier is operational, U.S. officials said.

The maritime corridor has support from the European Unionas well as the United States, United Arab Emirates and other countries. The European Commission has said that also agencies of United Nations and Red Cross will participate in the plan.

A member of the World Central Kitchen charity, which is also involved in the trial, said on X, formerly Twitter, that once the barge reaches Gaza, the aid will be unloaded by crane, placed on trucks and taken by road to the northern Gaza, which has been largely isolated from humanitarian deliveries.

A ship from the Spanish humanitarian group Open Arms was scheduled to make a pilot trip to test the corridor starting this weekend. The ship was waiting in the Cypriot port of Larnaca.

This effort is made before the reports from humanitarian groups who claim that the air deliveries are not enough to cover shortages in land supply routes.

