In the event of a military conflict, the American army faces collapse due to insufficient funding for the defense sector, predicted Dakota Wood, a senior researcher at The Heritage Foundation, in her article for The National Interest.

The expert noted that the state of the US armed forces at the moment raises concerns due to outdated military equipment and the insufficient amount of what is available. Wood explained that most of the military equipment was purchased in the 80s and 90s of the last century, and the navy has halved in the past thirty years. The specialist also questioned the competence of the pilots due to the low number of flight hours. “The army does not have enough units to do everything that may be required of it,” concluded Wood.

At the same time, the researcher pointed to the “competitors” of Washington, which have invested in weapons over the past twenty years, as evidenced by their exercises. She warned that US adversaries would not wait for President Joe Biden’s administration to resolve its internal problems and modernize its military.

Bloomberg previously reported that the Pentagon planned to spend $ 18 billion on new interceptors to defend against nuclear missiles from North Korea and Iran. The project will be the first major defense government order for the administration of President Joe Biden. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the build-up of the American global anti-missile defense (ABM) system has already led to serious consequences in the field of security, and also provokes an arms race.