Ukraine will be defeated in the conflict with Russia even if its armed forces successfully advance. Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis wrote about this in an article for 19FortyFive.

“During the offensive, Ukraine will use the last remaining forces for combat operations. Newspaper The Washington Post recently reported that Ukraine has already lost the vast majority of that trained and equipped army, created before February 2022 with the support of NATO,” he stressed.

According to Davis, Kyiv’s mobilization resources are almost completely exhausted, and more trained and experienced fighters will be lost in connection with the offensive. He also added that in terms of weapons and ammunition, Russia is seriously ahead of Ukraine, even if the West supplies Kyiv with weapons.

On the alleged offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which should begin in May, on March 15, the American newspaper Politico reported. It follows from the article that Kyiv is considering two offensive scenarios. After that, Valery Prozapas, an officer of the Ukrainian army, in turn, indicated that due to a lack of forces and means, Kyiv would not be able to carry out a serious offensive in the Donbass.

Speaking about the location of the planned counter-offensive, military observer, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin on April 2 also suggested that the nationalist counter-offensive would take place in the Zaporozhye region.

On April 7, George Barros, an analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, noted that Kyiv is preparing for the largest mobilization since the start of a special operation for the counteroffensive of Ukrainian militants. Barros also suggested that Ukraine will try to return the Zaporozhye region in order to gain access to the Sea of ​​​​Azov. In his opinion, the offensive can be expected in the next two months.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.