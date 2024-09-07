In an update from Central Command on Friday, a statement said: “Over the past 24 hours, Central Command forces successfully destroyed one UAV and one support vehicle in an area controlled by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.”

The statement added: “These systems were found to pose a clear and imminent threat to US forces, coalition forces, and commercial vessels in the region.”

He continued: “These measures are being taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters more protected and safer for American ships, coalition forces, and commercial ships.”

The Houthis began launching drone and missile strikes on ships passing through the Red Sea last November.

They say the strikes are in solidarity with Palestinians under attack during Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands, destroyed large swaths of the territory and caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

The Houthis launched more than 70 attacks, sinking two ships, seizing one, and killing at least three sailors.