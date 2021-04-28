The US Army has posted a first-person video showing what will be seen by a soldier wearing the new night vision goggles in battles in the dark. The video was published in Twitter the battle group of the Lancer brigade.

The video was filmed during an exercise at Lewis McCord Base in Washington. Judging by it, the new binoculars allow the soldier to detail what is happening and outline targets in complete darkness.

“You have never seen such a night vision!” – signed the video in the official accounts of the battle group.

Soldiers participating in the exercise tested the new and improved ENVG-B night vision binoculars, first introduced in fall 2019.

“ENVG-Bs are incredible for situational awareness. Having augmented reality with Rapid Target Acquisition allows us to make decisions faster, which will save many lives, ”said Lt. Phillip Davis. He added that he never thought he would see such opportunities in the army.