Andrew Apetz

U.S. Soldiers operationally led by the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID) participate in a bull run exercise. (Archive photo) © US Army/dpa

According to the US Army, the future soldier should wear an exoskeleton that reduces stress and gives him “deadly” abilities.

WASHINGTON DC – The US Army’s vision of the war of the future is reminiscent of science fiction. At the Eurosatory arms fair last year, Ted Maciuba, deputy director for robotics at the Capabilities Development Integration Directorate of the U.S. Army Future Command, on the potential capabilities of an exoskeleton for US Army soldiers. So far, there are only a few details about the fictional mind game. “We’re going to build the ‘Warrior Suit’ in small increments,” zted the military magazine Defense News Maciuba then at the arms fair in Paris.

Warrior Suit is designed to make soldiers “more deadly”.

According to Maciuba, the biggest difficulty in developing a “warrior suit” is the weight. Each soldier would have to carry an additional 20 kilos. “We have to take small steps. […] How can a soldier carry that extra 50 pounds without feeling like he’s carrying it?” Like that newsmagazine Task & Purpose reported, Maciuba wants to be directly inspired by the ideas of the science fiction author Robert Heinlein in his conception. Heinlein achieved worldwide success with his military science fiction novel “Starship Troopers”.

An ideal exoskeleton, Maciuba said, would allow soldiers “to do their regular job more easily than they can today.” It would help “do the normal work with better skills. More ammo, heavier weapons. We make the individual soldier more effective in small units,” says Maciuba. The soldiers should get into combat faster and tire less, which also makes them “deadlier,” said the US Army’s robotics expert.

No “active editing” of the armored combat suits

The exact status of the “Warrior Suit” is currently unclear. Macubia had stated in June 2022 that the army wanted to issue a requirements document “in the next one to 18 months”. However, no such document has been published to date. “The project has not been abandoned, it’s just not currently on the active request list,” a US Army spokesman said in a statement.

On demand from Task & Purpose explained a spokesman for U.S Army Futures Commandthat the “Warrior Suit” is currently neither “actively being worked on” nor “on a plan” by the army. However, the organization would “constantly review” the project and, if necessary, “adjust” it to meet requirements. The idea was by no means discarded. At the “Eurosatory 2022” Maciuba spoke of the fact that the ‘Warrior Suit’ could be developed by 2040.

The US Army currently has plans for an exoskeleton that could reduce a soldier’s “perceived stress” by around 20 percent. “The problem is that we don’t know what we don’t know. It has to go outside. Soldiers must try it. Soldiers must use it […] and give feedback. And then we’ll see what the next steps are,” Maciuba said in an interview Defense News.

The first exoskeleton has already failed

Most recently, the US Army spent five years developing the Tactical Assault Light Operator Suit, a high-tech combat suit for American special forces. In 2019, the command authority declared United States Special Operationsthat “the prototype itself […] not currently suitable for use in a close combat environment”. The developers had not succeeded in combining the individual components such as the exoskeleton, armor and electronics. The project is currently still in the research stage.

Despite the setback, US Army research departments continue to work on creative technologies to strengthen their army in the field. At a 2016 event hosted by the Center for Strategic & International Studies in Washington, DC, then Army Chief of Staff General Mark Milley stated that exoskeletons are a high priority in the modernization of the US Army. In addition to the USA, China is also relying on the use and development of high-tech weapons. (aa)