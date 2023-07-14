Home page politics

US President Joe Biden at the NATO summit in Vilnius. © Susan Walsh/AP/dpa

With an order, US President Joe Biden strengthens the “Atlantic Resolve” mission. However, this does not change the current US troop strength in Europe – it is specifically about a different distribution of tasks.

Washington – The US Department of Defense can activate up to 3,000 reservists for deployment in Europe in the future. It is necessary to strengthen the active armed forces to carry out the “Atlantic Resolve” mission, according to an executive order signed by President Joe Biden yesterday (local time).

The US Army launched the mission after Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 with the declared aim of strengthening NATO allies by rotating combat-ready units to NATO’s eastern flank.

US troop strength in Europe remains the same

The European Command of the US Armed Forces (EUCOM) said after the President’s order that this would not change the US troop strength in Europe. It is not about additional forces, said Lieutenant General Douglas Sims in an interview with reporters.

Rather, reservists could in future take on tasks that were previously performed by soldiers in an active unit. It was not clear whether this meant that the reservists could serve as a kind of relief for active soldiers in Europe. The US Department of Defense also said it was ultimately up to the Eucom commander how to use the new powers.

Support in the Ukrainian defensive war

Lt. Gen. Sims said the move underscored US unwavering support and commitment to defending NATO’s eastern flank in the wake of Russia’s “illegal and unprovoked war against Ukraine.”

The news magazine Politico wrote after the announcement that the move indicated how much the US military’s training mission in Europe and the deployment of several new brigades after the Russian invasion of Ukraine demanded of the active armed forces. The Washington Post came to a similar conclusion. dpa