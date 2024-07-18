“Over the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command forces have successfully destroyed two surface-to-air missiles and four unmanned aerial vehicles on the ground in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen,” the Central Command said in an update on the X platform.

“It was determined that these weapons pose an imminent threat to US, coalition forces and commercial shipping in the region,” she added.

“These measures are being taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters more protected and secure,” she concluded.

Since last November, the Iran-backed Houthis have launched dozens of missile and drone attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, which they believe are linked to Israel or heading to its ports.

The Houthis say that the operations they are carrying out are in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in light of the war that has been going on since October 7 between Israel and Hamas.