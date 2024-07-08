“Over the past 24 hours, CENTCOM forces have successfully destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in areas controlled by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen,” the US Central Command said in a statement.

She added: “Partner forces succeeded in destroying two Houthi drones over the Gulf of Aden.”

The statement continued: “No injuries or damage were reported to US, coalition or commercial ships.”

He explained that “it was determined that these drones pose an imminent threat to the United States, coalition forces, and commercial vessels in the region.”

The statement concluded by saying: “These measures are being taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters more protected and safer for US, coalition and commercial vessels.”