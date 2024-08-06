A statement issued by the US Central Command stated: “Over the past 24 hours, US Central Command forces successfully destroyed three drones belonging to the Iranian-backed Houthis over the Gulf of Aden.”

The statement added: “The forces also succeeded in destroying a Houthi drone in an area they control in Yemen.”

He continued: “We also destroyed a naval drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile in the Red Sea.”

The statement concluded by saying that these weapons “posed a clear and imminent threat to the United States, coalition forces, and commercial shipping in the region. This reckless and dangerous behavior by the Iranian-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security.”