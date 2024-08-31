Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced yesterday that 7 US soldiers were injured during the joint raid carried out with Iraqi security forces in Anbar province, western Iraq, last Thursday against the hideouts of the terrorist organization ISIS.

A US Department of Defense official explained that five of these soldiers were injured during the raid, while two were injured due to falling during the operation, stressing that the conditions of all the injured are stable.

The Joint Operations Command announced the day before yesterday the killing of 14 terrorists, including ISIS leaders, in the Anbar desert during an operation carried out under the direction and follow-up of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and after qualitative intelligence work by the Intelligence Service.

The command said in a statement that “under the direction of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and based on accurate information and field work that lasted for two continuous months to monitor the presence of important leaders of the terrorist ISIS gangs in the Anbar desert, specifically in the Al-Hazimi area east of Wadi Al-Ghadaf, in four separate, well-planned ambushes, hidden by high-level camouflage operations.” It added that the precise and high-level intelligence work is continuing by the heroes of the Iraqi Intelligence Service, technical ground and air surveillance, and harnessing resources, and with the planning and follow-up of the Joint Operations Command, and coordination with the Intelligence Service since the moment of receiving the directives of the Commander-in-Chief, detailed and accurate locations and information about these terrorist elements present in the place were reached.

She stressed that due to the geographical difficulty of the area and to ensure the surprise of the terrorist elements and leaders entrenched in the place, successive and surprise air strikes were carried out, followed by an airdrop of mobile sectors, with the cooperation and coordination of intelligence and technology from the international coalition last Thursday morning. After the clash with those fleeing the air strikes, the number of ISIS elements killed in the deserts and caves became 14 terrorists, some of whom were wearing explosive belts and carrying hand grenades.

She explained that accurate intelligence information indicates that among those killed were important leaders from the first rank of ISIS terrorist gangs. All hideouts were destroyed, along with the weapons, equipment and logistical support they contained. A number of explosive belts were detonated under control, in addition to seizing some important documents and communication devices.

The operation in western Iraq comes a week after US forces announced that they had killed a senior leader of a terrorist organization linked to al-Qaeda, in a strike carried out the day before yesterday in Syria. CENTCOM stressed that the organization continues to pose a threat to the region, our allies, and our homeland, affirming that it will continue, with the coalition and our Iraqi partners, to pursue these terrorists vigorously.

talks

The United States has about 2,500 troops in Iraq and about 900 in Syria, as part of the coalition it formed in 2014 to fight ISIS.

Baghdad and Washington have been negotiating for months on the gradual reduction of the number of coalition forces in Iraq, without announcing an official date for the end of their mission.