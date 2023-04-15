“We detected 11 new cases of mild traumatic brain trauma from the March 23 and 24 attacks in eastern Syria,” it said in a statement. “23 of those injured were diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury. Our medical teams continue to examine and evaluate our soldiers for any signs of trauma.” “.

25 American soldiers were injured in attacks and counter-attacks in Syria, which also resulted in the death of an American contractor and the injury of another.

The US Department of Defense estimates that eight militants were killed during retaliatory US air strikes on two Iranian-linked facilities in Syria.

Not the first time