US President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and announces new military aid package to Kiev. A significant portion of Americans, however, ‘don’t like this content’. The CNN poll shows a split over the possibility of continuing to support Ukraine in the war against Russia with constant appropriations and financing. For 55% of those questioned, Congress should not give the green light to new funds. For 45%, however, we must continue. For one in two Americans (51%), the United States has already done enough for Kiev. For 48%, however, more should be done. In February 2022, when the war began, those in favor of sending weapons in abundance were 62% of the total. The division appears evident and risks becoming even deeper just over a year before the 2024 presidential elections, when the second round between Biden and Donald Trump, currently dominating the Republican scene, could take place. The former president continues to criticize the current management of the White House and, at regular intervals, reiterates that he would be able to end the war in a few days, if not hours, with an agreement between the parties involved. Meanwhile, Americans in favor of aid are divided between different subcategories: the hypothesis of helping with the collection of intelligence information is shared (63%), training activities are promoted by 53% while the supply of weapons (43%) ) is only the third option. Very few (17%) would look favorably on American soldiers in the field. In the background, perhaps the clearest data: 8 out of 10 Americans, regardless of political orientation, believe that the war will continue for a long time.