Washington.- Arms manufacturers from the United States will ask the judge to dismiss the lawsuit of the Mexican government against him, in which he accuses them of facilitating arms trafficking in favor of drug cartels, unleashing a wave of violence in the country.

According to the Reuters agency, this Tuesday, April 12, the lawyers of the defendant arms manufacturers, among them Smith & Wesson SWBI.O and Sturm, Ruger & Co RGR.Nthey will ask the federal judge in Boston, F. Dennis Saylor, to reject the historic lawsuit filed by Mexico in August 2021, in which it requires US companies to pay compensation of 10 billion dollars.

The AMLO government accused US companies of designing, marketing and distributing firearms knowing that they would end up in the hands of drug cartels in Mexico, causing thousands of murders.

In the lawsuit, the Mexican government argues that More than 500,000 weapons are trafficked from the United States each year.of which more than 68% are manufactured by the defendant companies, among which are Beretta USA, Barett Firearms Manufacturing, Colt’s Manufacturing Co and Glock Inc.

US companies maintain that their country’s Law for the Protection of the Legal Trade in Arms protects them from lawsuits for the misuse of their products, as would be the case in the lawsuit filed by Mexico.

However the AMLO’s government It argues that said law only excludes claims for injuries in the United States and would not apply in accusations of arms trafficking to Mexican criminals.

Likewise, the American arms manufacturers argue that the Mexican government has not been able to demonstrate that the expenses destined to confront the violence with arms in Mexico can be attributed to the action of the companies.

The attorneys general of 13 US states, along with the District of Columbia, presented documents in support of Mexico last January, as did the countries of Belize, Antigua and Barbuda, which denounced the damage that Latin America and the Caribbean have received from violent crimes involving firearms.

With information from Reuters.