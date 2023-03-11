Axios: US approves visa for Israeli minister who calls for destruction of Palestinian city

The US State Department approved the issuance of a visa to Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who called for the destruction of the city of Huwara in Palestine. About it informs axios portal.

The State Department granted far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s request for a “diplomatic visa” ahead of his trip to Washington next week.

The portal, citing a high-ranking US official, notes that after consultations at the State Department, it was decided that in order to deny a diplomatic visa to a minister of a state that is an ally of Washington, there must be an extremely high political and legal bar.

It is also reported that the administration of US President Dlo Biden is not going to meet with Smotrich during his upcoming visit.

At the end of February, as noted, in Huvar, two Israelis were shot dead by Palestinian terrorists. After the incident, Smotrich publicly called on Israel to “wipe the Palestinian city off the face of the earth”, which provoked a reaction from the American authorities.