Product is made from the cultivation of “a small part” of animal cells molded into a chicken fillet shape

The US Department of Agriculture authorized on Wednesday (June 21, 2023) the sale of chicken meat produced in laboratories. The decision was taken after the agency inspected and approved the companies’ food hygiene and labeling systems Upside Foods It is Good Meat.

As of November 2022, the companies had already secured FDA (Food and Drug Administration) authorization to sell the product, but approval from the facilities where the product is manufactured was still pending.

Upside Food Chief Executive Uma Valeti welcomed the release and said the decision is “a giant step towards a more lasting future”. In a statement, the company stated that the decision is historic. Here’s the full of the declaration (5 MB, in English).

“This historic milestone is the culmination of years of dedication, ingenuity and resilience from our team and supporters and marks the beginning of a new era in meat production. Most of all, it means that Americans will soon be able to enjoy delicious meat that doesn’t involve slaughtering billions of animals every year.”, said the company. Here’s the full of the statement (5 MB, in English).

Cultivation

According to Upside Foods, chicken meat is produced from a fertilized egg of a normal chicken. Fertilization takes place through the removal of a “small amount of animal cells”.

After fertilizing and selecting the best cells, a cultivation process is started.

In growers, these cells are fed a mixture of nutrients such as water, sugars, amino acids, vitamins, minerals and salt in order for them to multiply and grow.

After 2 to 3 weeks, the meat is shaped into a chicken fillet before being frozen for distribution.