Reuters: US State Department approves sale of 32 F-35 fighter jets to Romania

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of F-35A Lightning II fighter jets to the Romanian government, the Reuters.

It is specified that Romania intends to purchase 32 aircraft, as well as 33 engines and other equipment for them. The cost of the deal will be 7.2 billion dollars.

Earlier, it was reported that an American defense contractor was actively recruiting former military pilots in the United States to work at an air base in Romania.