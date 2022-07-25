State Department approves $293 million sale of air-to-air missiles to Japan

The US State Department has approved a possible sale of about $293 million worth of air-to-air missiles to Japan. RIA News with reference to Pentagon data.

We are talking about medium-range missiles AIM-120C-7/8. “The State Department has decided to approve the possible delivery of AIM-120C-7/8 medium-range air-to-air missiles to the government of Japan,” the statement said.

In addition, equipment for missiles will be delivered to Tokyo. The total amount of the contract will be 293 million dollars. The military department added that documentation of a possible deal was submitted to the US Congress. The project is being implemented at the request of the Japanese side, which has expressed its desire to purchase 150 advanced AIM-120C-7 / C-8 medium-range air-to-air missiles and three AIM-120 AMRAAM guidance sections.

Earlier it was reported that the United States, Japan and South Korea will strengthen cooperation because of the threats of the DPRK. The parties, in particular, agreed on cooperation in the field of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as well as on expanding cooperation in the field of security.