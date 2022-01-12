The United States approved the release of five people held at the military prison at Guantánamo, where 39 suspected accomplices of terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda are still being held, according to official Pentagon documents released this week.

Yemenis Mouaz Hamza al-Alaoui, Souheil al-Charabi and Omar al-Rammah, Somali Guled Hassan Duran and Kenyan Mohammed Abdul Malik Bajabu received their release permits in late 2021, according to records published by the Review Commission. from Guantanamo.

The authorization raises to 18 the number of detainees who can leave prison if the United States finds a destination for them, which could delay their release because Washington does not repatriate former prisoners to Yemen, a country mired in a violent civil war, or to Somalia, another nation in crisis.

Independent experts working for the United Nations urged the United States to close its military prison at Guantánamo, a site of “relentless human rights violations”.

The detention center, which opened as part of the “war on terror” just 20 years ago after the 9/11 jihadist attacks, still houses 39 prisoners.

Ten of them, including the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, are awaiting trial by a military commission, which has issued just two convictions in two decades.

Two were convicted and nine others await their release. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the US government “remains committed to the closure of the Guantanamo Bay prison”.

