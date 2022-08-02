US State Department approves possible $3.05 billion sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia

The US State Department has approved a possible $3.05 billion sale of Patriot missiles and related equipment to Saudi Arabia. It is reported on the site US Defense Cooperation Agency.

It is noted that in total, the kingdom requested 300 missiles of this type from the United States.

The agency, which operates within the structure of the Pentagon, sent a notification to Congress. The military said the sale would not adversely affect the combat readiness of the US military.

In March, the American Wall Street Journal reported on large-scale deliveries of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) to Saudi Arabia. According to the publication, over the past month, Washington has sent a large number of air defense systems to the Middle Eastern country.