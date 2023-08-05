admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/04/2023 – 23:55 Share

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved this Friday (04), for the first time, a pill to treat postpartum depression, a condition believed to affect about half a million women annually. in the country.

The antidepressant drug, called zuranolone, “is the first oral medication indicated to treat postpartum depression (PPD),” the FDA said. “Until now, treatment for PPD was only available as an intravenous injection given by a healthcare professional in some centres.”

Asima Ahmad, medical director at Carrot Fertility Health Center in Menlo Park, Calif., said, “About one in eight women experience symptoms of PPD. Among those reporting symptoms, 75% do not receive treatment.”

Developed specifically to treat the condition, the pill has been shown to act more quickly than other antidepressants and must be taken for two weeks. Tests showed less severe side effects than other antidepressants currently used.

Chief of Psychiatry at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Tiffany Farchione, explained that PPD “is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition in which a woman experiences sadness, guilt, feelings of worthlessness and, in severe cases, thoughts of harming herself or the baby.”

Developed by Sage Therapeutics, the pill will be marketed under the name Zurzuvae and its price has not yet been announced.