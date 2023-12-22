United States President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order later this Friday (22) with secondary sanctions on banks that continue to finance companies that are helping Russia maintain its war machine in aggression against Ukraine.

As White House officials explained in a call with reporters, this is a new step to disrupt material support for Russia's defense industrial base and to obstruct Russian efforts to develop its military capabilities.

Since the invasion began in February 2022, the US and its allies have passed numerous sanctions that have had a significant impact on Moscow's ability to access the products and technology needed to build weapons. But the Kremlin responded by devoting “considerable time and resources” to finding ways around them.

In this way, shell companies were created with financial intermediaries, “voluntarily or involuntarily”, to circumvent restrictions and obtain crucial components for war, such as semiconductors, precursor chemicals, bearings and optical systems.

While the U.S. claims that many of these shell companies have been exposed, the new executive order is intended to be a new tool to go after banks that still allow the companies they finance to ship these products to Russia's military-industrialized complex or continue to do so. business with Moscow.

According to officials, the decree offers a “surgical tool” that allows them to go after financial institutions that are making transactions that promote Russian military capabilities and, at the same time, go after the companies mentioned.

The White House recalled that sanctions have always had two objectives: to deny Russia access to revenues needed for war and to put “sand in the gears” of the Russian war machine and dismantle its supply chain. Today's actions pursue the second objective.

As the sources explained, this is the first time that a secondary sanctions tool has been approved to target financial institutions during this conflict and at the same time seek to “disincentivize the kind of behavior that is promoting Russia's ability to build weapons” in its aggression against Ukraine.

In a statement, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a message to financial institutions that are likely to face sanctions. “No one should doubt the determination of the United States and our partners to weigh the real risks associated with supporting Russian evasion. We hope that financial institutions will do everything they can to ensure that they do not, willingly or unintentionally, facilitate evasion and evasion ” said Yellen.

She added that the US will not hesitate to use the new tools provided by this executive order “to take decisive and surgical action against the financial institutions that facilitate the supply of Russia's war machine.”

“The United States will hold institutions that fail to take appropriate action accountable,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a separate statement. “Today's action underscores the need for financial institutions around the world to ensure they are not facilitating activities that support Russia's war effort and to implement due diligence practices that protect them from being exploited by Russian procurement networks,” he added.