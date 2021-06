US approves national holiday to celebrate end of slavery

US Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden pose for a photo after signing a law that creates a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the country| Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, signed this Thursday (17) a law that creates a national holiday on June 19, the date called “Juneteenth” that symbolizes the end of slavery in the country.

In a ceremony to adopt the date as a national holiday, Biden thanked the bipartisan support of the proposal in Congress, and indicated that he hoped it would be the beginning of a shift towards a greater contribution between the two acronyms.

The bill to adopt the date, which celebrates the emancipation of the last slaves in Texas in 1865, was passed by the US Congress before being signed into law by Biden. “Great nations do not ignore their most painful moments”, indicated the president about the country’s slavery past, and recalled “marks that remain until today” of the period, indicating education, especially university education, as a way to reduce inequalities in the country .