The United States Congress approved on Wednesday (June 16, 2021) the bill that creates a new national holiday on June 19th. Known as “Juneteenth” (the joining of the words June and nineteen in English), the date commemorates the end of slavery in the country.

The bill to make the date a holiday was presented to the US Congress on February 25th. But processing started only on Tuesday (15.jun). The creation of the holiday was unanimously approved by the country’s Senate on Tuesday and approved by 415 votes to 14 in the House on Wednesday.

Now, for the national holiday to become a reality, US President Joe Biden must sign the bill. The signature is taken for granted.

THE Emancipation Proclamation, which freed the United States, was signed by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863. But it was only on June 19, 1965 that the last enslaved black people in the country were freed, in Texas.

During the American Civil War, the Southern States maintained the slave system. The South lost the conflict in April 1865 and union soldiers began to communicate to the cities that slavery had been abolished.

According to United States library, the last city to know “that all people kept as slaves” in the country were free, was Galveston, in the State of Texas. And this only happened more than 2 months after the end of the war, on June 9, 1865.

Some states in the country, including Texas, already considered the date a holiday. But not all. The national holiday was approved after cases of racism and violent deaths in the United States, such as that of George Floyd, which marked the country in 2020.

“Turning Juneteenth into a federal holiday is a big step towards recognizing past mistakes“, Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer told the NPR.

In Brazil, a date that resembles Juneteenth is Black Consciousness Day, on November 20th. The date marks the day of the death of Zumbi dos Palmares, symbol of the fight against slavery in the country.

But only 5 states consider November 20 a holiday: Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Mato Grosso and Rio de Janeiro. State laws determine the holiday. In other states, such as São Paulo and Minas Gerais, the date is a holiday in some cities.

A federal law of 2011 (the law 12519) instituted the National Zombie and Black Consciousness Day. But the text did not include the commemoration in the calendar of national holidays, as Congress never legislated on the subject.

According to the 2021 calendar, Brazil has 16 national holidays. None of them talk about the black contribution to the country or about their slavery past. The United States, meanwhile, has 10 annual national holidays, in addition, including the Day of Martin Luther King, Jr., one of the nation’s top black rights advocates.

continue reading