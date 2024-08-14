Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Vice President Kamala Harris meet in Washington, US, in July. | Photo: EFE/EPA/KENNY HOLSTON

The United States government approved on Tuesday (13) the sale to Israel of a large package of military equipment worth US$ 20 billion, including 50 F-15 fighters that will be delivered from 2029.

President Joe Biden’s administration announced the arms transfer amid rising tensions in the Middle East, where Iran is expected to attack Israel in retaliation for the deaths of two terrorist leaders, one from Hamas and the other from Hezbollah.

The State Department notified the US Congress about the sale on Tuesday and began a 15-day period after which Israel can finalize the purchase, a US diplomatic spokesperson told EFE.

However, the new weaponry is not expected to arrive in Israel any time soon, as these military contracts take years to complete.

The most important part of the package is the sale to Israel of 50 F-15 fighter jets worth $18.82 billion, whose delivery to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is due to begin in 2029 and last for several years.

“The United States is committed to Israel’s security, and it is vital to our national interests to help Israel develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

Also approved was the sale of 30 medium-range missiles at a cost of $102.5 million, 33,000 tank rounds for $774.1 million, 50,000 mortars for $61.1 million and several tactical vehicles for $583.1 million.