Washington.- The United States has approved the sale of a $20 billion arms package to Israel, including dozens of fighter jets and advanced air-to-air missiles, the State Department announced Tuesday.

Congress was notified of the impending sale, which includes more than 50 F-15 fighter jets, Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles, or AMRAAMs, 120mm tank ammunition and high-explosive mortars, as well as tactical vehicles, and comes at a time of heightened concern about Israel becoming embroiled in a wider war in the Middle East.

However, the weapons are not expected to arrive in Israel anytime soon; these are contracts that will take years to fulfill. Much of what is being sold is to help Israel build up its military capabilities in the long term.

The Biden administration has sought to balance its continued support for Israel with growing calls from U.S. lawmakers and the public to halt military support given the high number of civilian deaths from Israel’s military offensive in Gaza. It has halted a delivery of 900-kilogram bombs amid continued Israeli bombardment of densely populated civilian areas in Gaza.

The contracts will cover not only the sale of the 50 new planes Boeing will build. They will also include upgrade kits for Israel to modify its current fleet of two dozen F-15 fighters with new engines and radars, among other improvements. The planes make up the bulk of the $20 billion package, with first deliveries planned for 2029.