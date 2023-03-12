Project went to Biden’s sanction; Republican senator sent letter to Xi Jinping: “Be honest about his role in the spread of covid”

The US House of Representatives unanimously approved on Friday (10.Mar.2023) a bill which makes public information about the origin of the new coronavirus. The text has already passed the Senate and awaits President Joe Biden’s sanction.

covid was first identified in Wuhan in 2019. The origin of the virus, however, is uncertain. Two hypotheses have gained strength in recent years:

The US Congress decided to vote on the law after the Wall Street Journal disclosed that the US Department of Energy issued a report stating, with “low confidence”, that the virus probably accidentally escaped from the Chinese laboratory. The agency is one of the country’s intelligence agencies.

In response, the Chinese embassy in the US sent, on Wednesday (8.Mar), a letter to the author of the bill, Republican Senator Josh Hawley. In the document obtained by Fox Newsaccused the US of “undermine international solidarity” in the fight against the coronavirus.

“I reach out to express our grave concern about the ‘Covid-19 Origin Law of 2023’, which falsely claims that the coronavirus, from covid-19, originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology; accuses China of blocking international investigations, refusing to share information, acting with a lack of transparency, etc. It is; requires the Director of National Intelligence to make public information related to the origin of covid-19”, says the letter.

In the assessment of the Chinese government, the bill shows that the US is “on the wrong path of political manipulation”. He stated that “US intelligence agency’s so-called traceability report is an attempt to ‘presumably blame’ China”, transferring the responsibility “of its own failure to combat the pandemic”.

The embassy also said that China has been transparent in investigations and questioned why Washington has not investigated the laboratory of the University of North Carolinawhere Beijing suggests the coronavirus may have come from.

Hawley responded in an open letter to China’s President Xi Jinping. The document was published by the senator in the twitter on the same day the project passed at Casa Baixa. Here’s the fullin English (132 KB).

In the letter, the senator highlighted that the bill of his authorship was approved unanimously in the Chamber and in the Senate. “I know that you [Xi] is deeply interested in this bill – his own Communist officials have written to my office demanding that we renounce it, in their usual tone, in an idiotic style“, he said.

“But the bill will soon become law — unless you can convince President Biden to veto it. The time is over. Be upfront about your role in spreading COVID to the world”, completed Hawley.