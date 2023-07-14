Hormonal contraceptive Opill can be purchased without a prescription; expected to reach US pharmacies and markets in 2024

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved this Thursday (July 13, 2023) the oral contraceptive opill for over-the-counter sales, making it the 1st over-the-counter hormonal contraceptive available in the US.

Opill, also known as “mini pill”, contains only 1 hormone, progesterone, and is taken daily. It was first approved by the FDA upon filing of a prescription in 1973.

“The approval of this progesterone-only oral contraceptive pill provides an option for consumers to purchase oral contraceptives without a prescription at drug stores, convenience stores and grocery stores, as well as online”said one announcement of the FDA released on this 5th (13.jul).

The pill’s availability schedule and price will be determined by the manufacturer, the US agency said. Oral contraceptive formulations and dosages other than Opill will remain available only by prescription.

The FDA said it is approving the over-the-counter version for all users of reproductive age, including teenagers. The aim is to reduce barriers to accessing contraceptives and reduce the risk of unwanted pregnancies.

“Today’s approval marks the 1st time that an over-the-counter daily oral contraceptive will be an available option for millions of people in the United States. When used as directed, daily oral contraception is safe and is expected to be more effective than currently available over-the-counter contraceptive methods in preventing unwanted pregnancy.”said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

The contraceptive should always be taken at the same time. If this window exceeds 3 hours, experts advise using a condom for the next 2 days.