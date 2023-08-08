The United States agreed to send Ukraine the first batch of Abrams tanks

The United States approved the shipment of the first batch of Abrams tanks to Ukraine. This is reported by the TV channel CNN.

According to the head of the US Army Procurement Department, Doug Bush, the tanks will be delivered to Kyiv along with ammunition, spare parts and equipment for refueling and repair.

Earlier it became known that Washington plans to start transferring American Abrams tanks to Ukraine in September of this year. It is specified that the American leadership intends to send part of the equipment to Germany in August for modernization. After that, according to the publication, the first batch of tanks will be handed over to the Ukrainian army.

Prior to this, it was reported about the plans of the US authorities to complete the training of Ukrainian military personnel in the use of M1A1 Abrams tanks by the end of summer.