D.C. Federal Court Judge Tanya Chatkan will prosecute former U.S. President Donald Trump on congressional unrest. This information was published on Tuesday, August 1, in the electronic database of the court.

Trump is listed as the accused. The counts include “conspiracy to defraud the United States”, “conspiracy against rights”, “conspiracy to obstruct official procedures”, and “obstruction and attempted obstruction of official procedures”.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a federal grand jury in Washington upheld the indictment of former US leader Donald Trump in connection with the January 2021 congressional riots.

In addition, on that day, Trump said that he had learned about the intention of the US prosecutor’s office to bring him a new charge. According to the ex-president, such a move would be aimed at hiding the “bad news about bribes and extortion” coming from supporters of the current head of state, Joe Biden.

Special Counsel Jack Smith confirmed the allegations against Trump. He described the events of January 6, 2021 as an “unprecedented attack” that was “fueled by lies” told by the former president.

In turn, the press service of the ex-president indicated that the indictment of the former US president is an attempt by the administration of the current head of state, Joe Biden, to interfere in the upcoming elections.