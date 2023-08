How did you feel about the content of this article?

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the sanctions target two entities and 11 people. | Photo: EFE/Octavio Guzmán

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Thursday (24) sanctions against those responsible for the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia.

“We are announcing new sanctions to bring to account those responsible for forced transfers and deportations, and to demand that Ukrainian children be returned to their families,” Biden said in a statement.

The sanctions target two entities and 11 individuals, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield later detailed at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

According to Thomas-Greenfield, the US will also restrict the visas of three people involved in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children.

The UN had already expressed its concern about this issue and, this Thursday, the head of Political Affairs of the United Nations, Rosemary DiCarlo, regretted that the entity has not been able to access the Ukrainian territory controlled by Russia to carry out the necessary investigations.

The Ukrainian government estimates that more than 19,500 Ukrainian minors have been forcibly transferred since Russia began its invasion in February 2022.

In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights, both accused of alleged war crimes in Ukraine over the deportation of children to Russia.

The announcement of the new US sanctions coincides with the day Ukraine celebrates the 32nd anniversary of its independence from the former Soviet Union.