Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi: country supports terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The United States applied sanctions this Wednesday (29) against a financial network linked to the Ministry of Defense and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard which, according to Washington, provides the Persian country’s government with resources to support Hamas and Hezbollah.

The US Treasury Department imposed economic sanctions on 20 people and entities involved in financing the Iranian Ministry of Defense, General Staff and Revolutionary Guard.

According to the Joe Biden administration, Iran uses a network of foreign-based shell companies to sell basic products and obtain resources that help it “support terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.”

“The Iranian regime uses these illicit resources to support conflict and sow terror throughout the Middle East,” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Miller stated that “the United States will continue to act against Iran’s financial support for terrorists.”

Treasury economic sanctions block all properties and assets of those sanctioned in the United States and prohibit commercial transactions with them.

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, the United States has made it a priority to prevent the conflict from spreading throughout the region and to prevent Iran and Hezbollah from entering the war.