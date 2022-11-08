Americans appear at the polls on Tuesday (8) for legislative elections that could decide the political future of President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who in the last hours of the campaign hinted at a possible candidacy for the 2024 presidential race.

The Democratic president made an appeal for the country to “stand up for democracy” shortly before his Republican predecessor announced he would make a “major announcement” on Nov. .

National elections in the United States take place, as tradition dictates, on the Tuesday after the first Monday of November.

The ‘midterms’ (midterm elections) will define the entire House of Representatives, a third of the Senate, several state governments and important local offices. There are also referendums on abortion rights in four states: California, Vermont, Kentucky and Michigan.

After a difficult campaign that focused on inflation, Republicans believe they will regain a majority in Congress.

“If you want an end to the destruction of our country and save the American dream, you must vote Republican,” former President Donald Trump, omnipresent in the campaign, said during a rally on Monday in Ohio, one of the industrial strongholds of the United States. country.

In front of many supporters, the 76-year-old millionaire said he would make a “big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago,” his Florida home, aware that a victory for Republicans who support him this Tuesday fair could represent the ideal springboard for a candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.

– Inflation –

Organized two years after the presidential race, the midterm elections are always considered a referendum on the government.

Rarely does the incumbent’s party escape the punishment vote. The Democrats tried to lure left and center votes until the end of the campaign, claiming that the Republican opposition is a threat to democracy and social achievements, such as the right to abortion.

“Our democracy is in jeopardy,” President Joe Bidem, 79, declared during the end-of-campaign rally in Maryland on Monday night.

But inflation (8.2% on average) remains Americans’ top concern, and Joe Biden’s efforts to claim the role of “middle-class president” do not seem to have paid off.

The most recent polls indicate that the Republican opposition has a chance of winning 10 to 25 seats in the House of Representatives, more than enough to have a majority.

The scenario is less clear for the Senate, but the Republicans also have a chance of winning a majority.

Losing control in both Houses of Congress would have serious consequences for the Democratic president, who has already declared he has the “intention” to run for re-election in 2024.

On Monday, Biden said he was “optimistic” about the outcome of the election, but admitted that maintaining a majority in the House of Representatives will be “difficult”.

As a sign of American interest in the elections, more than 43 million people had already voted as of Monday night, either in advance or by mail.

The results of some fiercer disputes may take days to be announced.

– Duels –

Specifically, midterm elections are defined in some key states, the same as for the 2020 presidential vote.

All eyes are on Pennsylvania, a former steel industry stronghold, where Donald Trump-backed Republican millionaire surgeon Mehmet Oz faces Democrat John Fetterman, a former small-town mayor, for the most contested Senate seat.

The outcome in this election could define the balance of power in the Senate.

Just like in 2020, Georgia also draws attention. Democrat Raphael Warnock, the first black senator elected in this southern state with a strong segregationist past, is seeking re-election against Herschel Walker, an African-American and former football player, who has Trump’s backing.

Arizona, Ohio, Nevada, Wisconsin and North Carolina are also hot spots between Democrats and candidates backed by Donald Trump, who swear absolute loyalty to the former president.

The campaigns cost hundreds of millions of dollars and made these midterm elections the most expensive in US history.