New Orleans court decision still to be reviewed by the US Supreme Court (pictured) | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

This Wednesday (16), the Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit of the United States, headquartered in New Orleans, determined restrictions on access to the abortion pill mifepristone. The court’s decision prohibits drug prescriptions through telemedicine and sending it by mail.

The court did not actually decide to completely withdraw the pill from the market, as a lower court had done. The appeals court decision will not apply for now as it awaits a final ruling by the US Supreme Court on the case. Therefore, even with the new restrictions imposed by the court of appeals, mifepristone is still available on the market and being sold according to the previous rules.

The court’s decision was a response to a lawsuit filed by four pro-life groups, led by the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, and four US physicians. They argue that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inappropriately approved mifepristone in 2000 and failed to adequately consider its safety, especially for use by minors.

“The 5th Circuit [tribunal de apelações] rightly demanded that the FDA do its job and restore crucial safeguards for women and girls, including ending illegal abortions by mail,” said Erin Hawley of the Alliance Defending Freedom and an advocate for pro-life groups.

The decision issued on Wednesday revoked FDA actions that had facilitated access to the abortive drug over the past few years. These changes included allowing the drug to be prescribed via telemedicine and mailed, as well as extending the period of use to up to ten weeks of pregnancy.